© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pakistan endures days of tragedy and uncertainty

Published February 2, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST

Pakistan was plunged into darkness after the nationwide power outage last week. This Monday, a suicide bomber struck a mosque, killing more than a hundred people. And Wednesday night, police arrested key opposition figures, including the former interior minister and a senior journalist.

For the latest, Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with NPR’s Diaa Hadid in Islamabad.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

onair_sq.jpg
Hey! Did you enjoy this story? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KOSU's news reporting and music programming. Help support the reporters, DJs and staff of the station you love.

Here's how:

Donate to KOSU