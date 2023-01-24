Amazon launches new prescription subscription service

Amazon is launching a new service called RxPass in the U.S. It’s a brand-new drug subscription operation, exclusive to Prime members. It costs $5 a month and includes generic medications for more than 80 common health conditions.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure” joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes to discuss the new service and what it might mean for the pharmaceutical industry.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.