Ukraine interior ministry leadership among those dead from helicopter crash

At least 14 people — including four children — are known to have died after a helicopter carrying top Ukrainian officials crashed near a kindergarten in the town of Brovary near Kyiv. Also among the dead are Ukraine’s interior minister Denys Monastyrsky, his deputy interior minister and a state secretary. The cause of the crash is being investigated.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong gets the latest from nearby Kyiv with NPR’s Lauren Migaki.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.