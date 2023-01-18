© 2021 KOSU
If there's something's broken in your neighborhood, who you gonna call? Probably not Gen-Z

Published January 18, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST
Workers stand on scaffolding on a residential building under construction. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Fewer members of Gen-Z want careers in skilled trades: as electricians, construction workers and medical technicians. The online recruiting platform Handshake recently shared data with NPR showing the application rate for young people seeking technical jobs dropped by 49% between 2020 and 2022.

Paul Iversen, a labor educator with the University of Iowa’s Labor Center who helps run a pre-apprenticeship program, joins us.

