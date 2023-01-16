© 2021 KOSU
Latino and Mayan immigrant families left out of emergency preparedness in California

Published January 16, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST

The recent storms have made clear that many communities, including Latino and Mayan immigrants in Oakland, have limited access to emergency information and resources.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Madeleine Bair, the founder and executive director of El Timpano, a media outlet that uses text messaging to reach a broad swath of Oakland’s Latino and Mayan immigrant families.

