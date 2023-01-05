Buy now, pay later makes its way to health care

If you’ve ever indulged in a little online shopping, you’ve probably seen an option to buy now and pay later. That model is making its way to health care where patients can defer payment for certain procedures, like fertility or cosmetic services.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson hears from Katie Palmer, health tech correspondent with our partners at STAT, the health and medicine publication.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.