Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin in critical condition

NFL football stopped Monday night. In a chilling scene during the starting quarter of the primetime telecast Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game, Damar Hamlin collapsed. The Bills’ safety remains in critical condition. The 24-year-old received CPR on the field for about 15 minutes before being taken away by ambulance.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Lindsay Jones, senior editor at The Ringer.

