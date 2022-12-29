© 2021 KOSU
Taiwan extends mandatory military service

Published December 29, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST

This week, Taiwan announced that the mandatory military service would expand from four months to one year. Taiwan’s president calls it a response to rising threats from China and “the expansion of authoritarianism.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to William Yang, correspondent for the German international broadcast news organization D.W. in Taipei, Taiwan, for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

