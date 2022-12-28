Run-DMC's Darryl McDaniels publishes picture book 'Darryl's Dream'

Click here for the original audio.

We revisit host Peter O’Dowd’s conversation with hip-hop artist Darryl “DMC” McDaniels about his book for young readers “Darryl’s Dream.”

It’s about a little boy named Darryl, who learns to overcome bullies and speak his poetry. He wrote the book with Shawnee Warfield, Johnny Warfield and Adam Padilla with illustrations by Tristan Tait.

