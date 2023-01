Derek Thompson, staff writer at The Atlantic and author of an article about the top 10 breakthroughs of the year, talks about a few of the most promising scientific and technological breakthroughs of 2022, from AI technology to advances in treating cancer. He joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong.

