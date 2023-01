Hospitals across the country are overwhelmed with cases of respiratory syncytial virus. The respiratory infection continues to spread and cause concern for young children.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young checks in with Dr. Meena Vohra, medical director at UMC Children’s Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.