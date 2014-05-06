© 2021 KOSU
Coca-Cola To Phase Out BVO

Published May 6, 2014 at 3:33 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a recipe change from Coke.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: No, no, no. There's not going to be a new Coke. They're not going to try that again. Several of Coca-Cola's fruity drinks, like Fanta and Power Aid contain brominated vegetable oil or BVO. In 2012, a teenager in Mississippi started a petition to remove BVO from sports strings for health reasons, because it contains a chemical used in some flame retardants.

so now, the world's largest beverage company has agreed to phase out BVO from some of its brands at the end of the year. Pepsi remove the ingredient from Gatorade last year. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags
Business
