P&G To Roll Out Chocolate-Flavored Crest

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And today's last word in business is a sweet smile.

Yesterday, we brought you the news that Procter and Gamble is losing sales in its razor division because more men are keeping their facial hair. P&G may make up those sales on the toothpaste aisle come next month. That's when the company will stock its new Be Adventurous Crest Toothpaste.

The adventure here is a chocolate-flavored ride in your mouth. Mint Chocolate Trek is the name of the toothpaste. You know, like trekking in the woods or "Star Trek." Only now you're going to boldly brush where you should've been brushing before.

Mint Chocolate Trek is one of three new flavored toothpastes P&G has announced. The other two are Lime Spearmint Zest and Vanilla Mint Spark. P&G says the dessert-flavored toothpastes are as effective on teeth as any toothpaste. And nothing says health like chocolate and vanilla for breakfast. No word if they'll go on from deserts to after-dinner drink flavors.

And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.