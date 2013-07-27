Handful Of Tracks Propelled J.J. Cale To Big Leagues

JACKI LYDEN, HOST:

And as we mentioned earlier in the show, singer-songwriter J.J. Cale has died. If you're not familiar with his name, you've probably heard some of his music. He penned hits from the 1970s and '80s that were recorded by Eric Clapton, Lynyrd Skynyrd and many others. The success of those songs gave him the freedom to release his own albums for more than four decades. NPR's Dan Bobkoff has this remembrance.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CALL ME THE BREEZE")

DAN BOBKOFF, BYLINE: J.J. Cale was the father of what's become known as the Tulsa sound, a laid-back mix of blues, country and rock.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CALL ME THE BREEZE")

BOBKOFF: Cale started out playing in Tulsa bars in the '50s, never thinking music could be his full-time career. But in 1970, he struck gold.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "AFTER MIDNIGHT")

BOBKOFF: "After Midnight," a song written by Cale but recorded by British guitar legend Eric Clapton.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "AFTER MIDNIGHT")

BOBKOFF: In 2004, Cale told NPR that at first, he didn't even know the song was a success.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED INTERVIEW)

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "AFTER MIDNIGHT")

BOBKOFF: Following the success of "After Midnight," Cale released "Naturally," his first solo album. It was the first of many with what became known as his signature sound.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "COCAINE")

BOBKOFF: But it was just a handful of tracks that propelled him to the big leagues: "I'll Make Love to You Anytime," "Call Me the Breeze," "Bringing it Back" and "Cocaine."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "COCAINE")

BOBKOFF: This is Cale's version of "Cocaine," the song he wrote but made famous by Clapton. Royalties from the hits meant you didn't have to tour. He shunned the limelight, and appeared embarrassed when recognized at restaurants. He was soft-spoken in both speech and song. He told NPR in 2004 that critics would complain that he mixed his vocals too softly on his records.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED INTERVIEW)

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THE PROBLEM")

BOBKOFF: In 2009, Cale was already thinking about mortality, telling NPR's ALL THINGS CONSIDERED that it was a strange feeling to reach his 70s and lose so many friends.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED INTERVIEW)

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "OLD FRIEND")

BOBKOFF: Cale died Friday at a hospital in La Jolla, Calif. His agency's website says he suffered a heart attack. He was 74. Dan Bobkoff, NPR News.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "OLD FRIEND")

LYDEN: And for Saturday, that's WEEKENDS on ALL THINGS CONSIDERED from NPR News. I'm Jacki Lyden. Check out our weekly podcast. Search for WEEKENDS on ALL THINGS CONSIDERED on iTunes or on the NPR app. Click on Programs and scroll down. We're back on the radio tomorrow. Until then, thanks for listening and have a great night. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.