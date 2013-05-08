© 2021 KOSU
Dow Jones Average Makes History, Closes Above 15,000

Published May 8, 2013 at 3:00 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news begins with the Dow flying high.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened this morning above 15,000. That's never happened before. Tuesday's record close is the latest milestone in a stock market's recovery from the financial crisis. Analysts say the Fed's efforts to keep interest rates extremely low are a key driver here. Investors have been pouring there money into stocks, because other investments, like treasury bonds and money markets, have been offering hardly any returns. Since the market bottomed in early 2009 in the 6,000s, the Dow has surged nearly 130 percent. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

